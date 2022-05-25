GNY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,798.00 (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, GNY has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $24,798.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

