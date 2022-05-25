GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. 206,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 391,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday.

Get GoldMining alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.45.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.