Golem (GLM) Hits Market Cap of $254.80 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Golem has a market cap of $254.80 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

