Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of WBA opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

