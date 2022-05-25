Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 5,706 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

