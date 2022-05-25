Gourmet Galaxy Market Capitalization Tops $82,723.19 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $82,723.19 and approximately $46,286.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,833.41 or 1.00020095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001677 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

