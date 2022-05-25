Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Raised by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Graco accounts for about 1.8% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.55% of Graco worth $74,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 29.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

