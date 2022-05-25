Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading 15.6% Higher

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.46. 280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

