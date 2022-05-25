Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.15

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and traded as high as $53.94. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 27,251 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $442.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

