Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $56.94 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.