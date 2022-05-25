Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Declares Annual Dividend of $7.41

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 7.4113 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to earn $14.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

NYSE:ASR opened at $212.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.48 and a 52-week high of $230.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 33.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.