GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 16,842 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Agilysys worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.55. 584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,037. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $928.01 million, a P/E ratio of 210.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.