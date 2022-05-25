GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 107,916 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 36,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.30. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

