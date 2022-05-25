GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 2,080 Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

GHC traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.26. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,708. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $678.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $605.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

