GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harlan F. Weisman acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,382.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,382.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 651,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFFP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,038. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

