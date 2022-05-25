GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,374. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.64. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.39%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,409. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

