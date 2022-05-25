GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,380 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Peabody Energy worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTU. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

