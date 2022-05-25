GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.40 Million in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,985. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $955.08 million, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.30.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

