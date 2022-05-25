GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 17,510 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 211,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HP traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. 22,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,287. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.87%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.