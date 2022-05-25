GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 9,702 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 188.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,149,000 after acquiring an additional 75,643 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after acquiring an additional 779,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 944,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,437. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.