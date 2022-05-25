GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,037 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.33% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 2,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,933. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $183.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.