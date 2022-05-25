Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,001,087 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $114,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,353 shares of company stock worth $9,858,430. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

HAL opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

