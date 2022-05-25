Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 862,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after acquiring an additional 50,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

