Handshake Market Capitalization Hits $39.84 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Handshake has a total market cap of $39.84 million and $114,413.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,759.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,956.50 or 0.06574338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00230588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.00646464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.12 or 0.00679183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00079817 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 493,747,879 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

