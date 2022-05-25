Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,411,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,078. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

