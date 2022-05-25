Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HLAG) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HLAG – Get Rating) was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €453.20 ($482.13) and last traded at €448.40 ($477.02). Approximately 22,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €440.60 ($468.72).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €361.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €287.53.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:HLAG)
Further Reading
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.