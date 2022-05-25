Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
