Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.