HBK Investments L P Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

HBK Investments L P lessened its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 115,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,340. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.06.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

