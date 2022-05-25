HBK Investments L P Makes New $7.84 Million Investment in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 3.47% of TPB Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,863,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPB Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPBA remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Wednesday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPB Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPB Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.