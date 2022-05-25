HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

XPDBU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 1,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.