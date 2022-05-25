HBK Investments L P Purchases 170,027 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 294.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170,027 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,818,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,360 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 904,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 876,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,009.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 812,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. 4,122,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917,564. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

