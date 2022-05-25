HBK Investments L P Purchases New Shares in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $3,021,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

APXIU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,807. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

