HBK Investments L P Sells 15,984 Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

HBK Investments L P decreased its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,984 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 2.32% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 383,003 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $969,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROSS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 303,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,808. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

