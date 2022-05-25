Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00. 152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Heska by 44.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth $310,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

