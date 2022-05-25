Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.82

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.94) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,677.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

