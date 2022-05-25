Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

