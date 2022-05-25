Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 596 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of VFC opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.