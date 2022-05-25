Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Down 4%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 1,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,370,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIPO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hippo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Hippo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter worth about $59,706,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Hippo by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hippo by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.