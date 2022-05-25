Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.