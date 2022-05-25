Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.37

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 20171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 12.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

