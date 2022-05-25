Honest (HNST) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Honest (HNST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $273,036.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,765.54 or 0.56262906 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00493695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008600 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

