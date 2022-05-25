Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $190.44. 2,512,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,503. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

