Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HMN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 194,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,621. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

HMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

