Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of HMN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 194,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,621. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
HMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000.
About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.