HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. 11,438,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,549,505. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

