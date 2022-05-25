HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Lessened by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up approximately 1.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,754,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,440,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 240,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,613,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS traded up $19.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.41. The stock had a trading volume of 575,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,498. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -238.98 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.15.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.