Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Humana were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.69. 463,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,538. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

