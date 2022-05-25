Hydra (HYDRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.69 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and approximately $145,733.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00013173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,874.56 or 0.43326315 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00500149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033411 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,281.26 or 1.38922431 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,907,272 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.