i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,684. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $744.42 million, a P/E ratio of -35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

