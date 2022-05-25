ICHI Price Up 67.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.66 or 0.00015672 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $686,808.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,157.78 or 0.50934217 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.80 or 1.39346305 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,717,934 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.