Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $242.40. 759,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,096. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.51. Illumina has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $526.00.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.